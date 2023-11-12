November 12, 2023
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioLocal EventsNewsletterGames/PuzzlesStarved Rock Country

Focus on Mendota summit to be held Nov. 18, 20

Residents to analyze survey data, offer more input

By Charles Van Horn

Mendota residents will get to see what fellow residents would like to see in the city and provide input themselves in a pair of community summits hosted by Reimagine Mendota. (Scott Anderson)

Mendota residents will get to hear what fellow residents would like to see in the city and provide input themselves in a pair of community summits hosted by Reimagine Mendota.

Volunteers have spent most of the summer gathering data, asking about 25% of the population in the city what they love about Mendota and what they would like to see in the future.

The Focus on Mendota Summit will be 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20, at the Mendota Civic Center, 1901 Tom Merwin Drive.