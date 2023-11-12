Focus on Mendota summit to be held Nov. 18, 20

Mendota residents will get to hear what fellow residents would like to see in the city and provide input themselves in a pair of community summits hosted by Reimagine Mendota.

Volunteers have spent most of the summer gathering data, asking about 25% of the population in the city what they love about Mendota and what they would like to see in the future.

The Focus on Mendota Summit will be 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20, at the Mendota Civic Center, 1901 Tom Merwin Drive.