November 10, 2023
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioLocal EventsNewsletterGames/PuzzlesStarved Rock Country

U of I Extension virtual 4-H career building club begins Jan. 9

Meetings will be held through April 9

By Shaw Local News Network
Mary Meyers, a member of the Soaring Eagles 4H group, shows off her pygmy goat Thursday, July 28, 2022 at the Lee County 4H fair. Meyers took first place in the junior category.

The University of Illinois Extension of Bureau, La Salle, Marshall and Putnam counties will hold a virtual 4-H Build Your Future Career Club from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month from Tuesday, Jan. 9, through Tuesday, April 9. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

The University of Illinois Extension of Bureau, La Salle, Marshall and Putnam counties will hold a virtual 4-H Build Your Future Career Club from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month from Tuesday, Jan. 9, through Tuesday, April 9.

Attendees can learn about careers, goal setting, social media footprints, applications and interviewing. The club includes a Build Your Future career journal and University of Illinois road trip.

The club is open to 8th-12th grade students in Bureau, Carroll, Henry, La Salle, Lee, Mercer, Marshall, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark and Whiteside counties.

The club costs $20 for new 4-Hers and is free for current members. Registration is due by Monday, Dec. 11. To register, visit extension.illinois.edu/events/2024-01-09-4-h-build-your-future-career-club.

For more information, contact 815-224-0889, visit extension.illinois.edu/blmp, or email beth5@illinois.edu.