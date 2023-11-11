U of I Extension virtual 4-H career building club begins Jan. 9

The University of Illinois Extension of Bureau, La Salle, Marshall and Putnam counties will hold a virtual 4-H Build Your Future Career Club from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month from Tuesday, Jan. 9, through Tuesday, April 9.

Attendees can learn about careers, goal setting, social media footprints, applications and interviewing. The club includes a Build Your Future career journal and University of Illinois road trip.

The club is open to 8th-12th grade students in Bureau, Carroll, Henry, La Salle, Lee, Mercer, Marshall, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark and Whiteside counties.

The club costs $20 for new 4-Hers and is free for current members. Registration is due by Monday, Dec. 11. To register, visit extension.illinois.edu/events/2024-01-09-4-h-build-your-future-career-club.

For more information, contact 815-224-0889, visit extension.illinois.edu/blmp, or email beth5@illinois.edu.