Peru applies for $1.5 million brownfields grant with 3 La Salle County communities

Peru will join three other La Salle County communities in applying for an Environmental Protection Agency grant to assist in identifying brownfields.

The US EPA defines a brownfield as a property that may be complicated by the presence or potential of a hazardous substance, pollutant or contaminant.

Peru will work with the North Central Illinois Council of Governments to apply for the grant.

Peru Corporate Counsel Scott Schweickert said the grant will help the city identify any impediments to future development on select properties.

Schweickert said he believed it would be money well spent. Peru would be partnering with Marseilles, Mendota and Streator to seek up to a $1.5 million grant. Peru’s share of the application fee is $1,625.

“We’ve been looking at several areas of the city, including along the waterfronts and the location of the burnt-out portion of Westclox.”

In July, the former historic Westclox factory caught fire during after a small fire was left unattended behind the building, leading fire departments from around the Illinois Valley to fight the blaze. The fire was put out in less than two hours but left $5,000 worth of damage.

Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski asked the council if there were any questions or discussions about the project and said it seemed like a reasonable investment.

Alderman Tom Payton said he was all for Peru taking advantage of receiving a potential grant.

“Anytime that we can get someone else to look at our properties,” he said. “And go in and have grant opportunities, we should take advantage of that.”

The motion was unanimously approved.