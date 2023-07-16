July 16, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsObituariesFriday Night DriveeNewspaperLocal EventsShaw Local RadioStarved Rock Country

Westclox fire caused by unattended fire behind the building, Peru fire chief says

Peru chief says ‘fire could have been worse’

By Derek Barichello
A Troy Grove firetruck is parked outside the Westclox building on Friday, July 14, 2023 in Peru. The fire began at 8:19p.m. A MABAS box alarm was issued to the fourth level and then brought back down after the fire was contained.

A Troy Grove fire truck is parked outside the Westclox building on Friday, July 14, 2023. Peru Fire Chief Jeff King credited the response of fellow emergency services personnel throughout the Illinois Valley for extinguishing the fire so quickly. (Scott Anderson)

An unattended fire behind Westclox led to the blaze at the building Friday that brought several fire departments from across the Illinois Valley, said Peru Fire Chief Jeff King.

King thanked the several fire departments that responded after a fourth alarm of the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System was activated. The fire was controlled in less than two hours, with the initial call coming in at 8:19 p.m. Friday. All units had cleared the scene at 10:57 p.m.

“I would like to thank Peru police, EMS, public works, Illinois Valley Regional Dispatch and all the fire departments, police departments and EMS that responded to this fire,” King said. “Without all of your help, this fire could have been worse and we could have lost the entire building.”

Instead, it was business as usual Saturday. Fire on Fifth, a pizza restaurant in Westclox, opened at 11 a.m. as it posted it would on its Facebook page Friday night. Star Union Spirits also posted its business was not affected by the fire. None of the business on the north side of the building were affected by the fire, said Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski.