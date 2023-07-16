Westclox fire caused by unattended fire behind the building, Peru fire chief says

An unattended fire behind Westclox led to the blaze at the building Friday that brought several fire departments from across the Illinois Valley, said Peru Fire Chief Jeff King.

King thanked the several fire departments that responded after a fourth alarm of the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System was activated. The fire was controlled in less than two hours, with the initial call coming in at 8:19 p.m. Friday. All units had cleared the scene at 10:57 p.m.

“I would like to thank Peru police, EMS, public works, Illinois Valley Regional Dispatch and all the fire departments, police departments and EMS that responded to this fire,” King said. “Without all of your help, this fire could have been worse and we could have lost the entire building.”

Instead, it was business as usual Saturday. Fire on Fifth, a pizza restaurant in Westclox, opened at 11 a.m. as it posted it would on its Facebook page Friday night. Star Union Spirits also posted its business was not affected by the fire. None of the business on the north side of the building were affected by the fire, said Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski.