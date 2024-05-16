Waltham School Board to use modular units to handle crowding

The Waltham Elementary School Board has settled on a short-term solution to its crowding: modular units. (Scott Anderson)

The Waltham Elementary School Board has settled on a short-term solution to its crowding: modular units.

Waltham officials will appear May 23 before the Utica Village Board to request a parcel be rezoned from agricultural to commercial. Four modular units, leased for 36 months, are scheduled to be delivered June 3.

Though Waltham backed away from building an annexation – and, with it, an increase in tax rates – additional space is needed because Waltham’s enrollment sits at 256. Superintendent Kristi Eager anticipates a potentially large (and challenging) incoming kindergarten class for the 2024-25 school year.