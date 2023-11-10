Ottawa man arrested on robbery, domestic battery charges

A 32-year-old Ottawa man was arrested Thursday after he was wanted on robbery and domestic battery charges, stemming from an Ottawa police investigation in October.

Dezzan D. Phillips was arrested in the 100 block of West Madison Street in Ottawa by U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force from the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office.

Phillips was taken to the La Salle County Jail where he is held with no bond pending a detention hearing.

Phillips was sentenced in May 2018 to prison for causing the death of 28-year-old Nicholas Puyear, of Peru, in a confrontation Nov. 10, 2017, in La Salle.

During his May 2018 sentencing hearing, Phillips said “I’ve done a lot of wrong in my life, but I want to be a changed man. La Salle County has brought so much harm to me. I’d like to never see La Salle County again.”