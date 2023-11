Mendota will be seeking bids for new bathrooms at Blackstone Park and Lake Mendota.

Earlier this year the city was awarded grants from the American Rescue Plan Act to improve and build new facilities. A total of $350,000 in funding was available for the construction of a new building at the lake, and improving the existing facilities at Blackstone Park. A portion of the grant also was available for new recreation equipment.

Bids will be due Dec. 4.