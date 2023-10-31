Safety plan in wake of Jan. 11 Carus fire may get another review, after concerns raised

A committee of La Salle and Carus officials devised shelter-in-place guidelines for residents in the event of another emergency, similar to the Jan. 11 fire at Carus’ chemical plant, but concerns were raised Monday about the plan, including that there was no neighborhood representation at the final meeting.

The committee, which met twice, once with its lone Carus neighborhood participant and again without him, put together the guidelines after residents expressed at town hall meetings hosted by Carus that there was an insufficient community response plan on the day of the fire.

After reviewing the committee’s shelter-in-place guidelines, the La Salle City Council appeared to agree in consensus during Monday’s meeting to have Mayor Jeff Grove talk with Carus about having another committee meeting for all of its members to be in attendance. Along with neighborhood representative Eric Dyas, La Salle Fire Chief Jerry Janick also was not in attendance for the final meeting.

“I think that will help, especially since the neighborhood representative wasn’t there,” Grove said. “My concern is if the neighborhood resident wasn’t there, we need to have another meeting again. One reason I think why Carus had the meeting was to hear from the neighborhood.”

Alderman Jordan Crane, who sits on the committee, said he believed Carus would be fine with meeting again if there was a need.

“After I put my statement out there I was contacted,” he said. “And they said they wanted to make it clear that they are willing to have more meetings if needed.”

Grove asked Crane if he would be willing to be a part of a meeting again and Crane said “Oh. Yeah.”

Lyndsay Bliss, vice president of human resources for Carus, said in an email Monday the committee may have future discussions as needed.

“The shelter in place initiative was an important accomplishment for the committee and should be standard in all community response plans,” she said.

The objective of the plan is to provide community members with clear, actionable instructions on how to safely shelter in place during an incident, the guidelines said.

Some tips listed include; act quickly, don’t delay. Move indoors as soon as you are notified of a hazard. Get inside, seek shelter indoors in a room above ground level with the fewest windows, doors or vents if possible. Seal it off, prepare ahead, watch out for warnings and retreat further if fumes or particles enter the initial shelter, move deeper indoors and seal off the new space.

“This committee has been very productive because all parties came together looking for solutions, and we all now have a better understanding of each other’s emergency plans and perspectives,” said Rich Landtiser, vice president of Innovation, Technology and Environmental Health and Safety at Carus in a news statement. “We have met all the goals that were set, and the door is open to future meetings as needed.”