Mendota Moose to host several blood drives in 2024

The American Red Cross is calling on the community to rally around a cause that truly matters: Giving blood.

The regular blood drives at the Mendota Moose Family Center are an indispensable lifeline, helping countless individuals facing medical emergencies and chronic conditions.

With a series of blood drives scheduled for next year, residents have several opportunities to contribute to this life-saving cause. The drives will be from 10:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 211 E. 12th St., Mendota. Appointments can be made by visiting the American Red Cross website at redcrossblood.org or by contacting Lori at 815-866-3582.

Here are the upcoming blood drive dates for next year:

Feb. 6

April 2

May 28

July 23

Sept.17

Nov. 12

Blood donation plays a critical role in ensuring a steady supply of blood for hospitals and medical facilities. Each blood donation can save up to three lives, making every donor a hero in someone’s time of need.

Giving blood is a necessity that keeps the healthcare system running smoothly. It provides essential support for a range of patients, including those undergoing surgeries, cancer treatment, trauma victims and those with chronic illnesses, such as sickle cell anemia.