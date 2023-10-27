Marseilles man gets 6 years prison for illegal download of illicit images

A Marseilles man was sentenced Thursday to six years in prison for downloading illicit sexual images.
Jeffrey M. Zweeres, 51, appeared Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court for a bench trial but instead pleaded guilty to one count of reproduction of child pornography, a Class X felony carrying six to 30 years with no possibility of probation. He had been charged May 12.
La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro said he was satisfied with the disposition, insofar as Zweeres had no previous criminal history and the minimum sentence included prison time.