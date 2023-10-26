Mary Pfeifer’s Patsy Cline show to return to Engle Lane in Streator

Community Players of Streator, Inc. announced a one-day only benefit concert at Engle Lane Theatre by Mary Pfeifer and her husband Don, both of Gardner, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19.

An area favorite, Pfeifer portrayed Patsy Cline in the musical “Always Patsy Cline” at Engle Lane Theatre in 2009 and began her “Simply Patsy” show the following year because of popular demand. She was hired in 2010 by Starved Rock Lodge to perform in their Tribute to the Stars series and has performed there annually ever since. Because of her exposure at Starved Rock, Pfeifer has traveled locally and to surrounding states singing the songs of Patsy Cline and talking about Patsy’s life.

In 2013, Pfeifer was given the opportunity to perform her show at the Boot City Opry in Terre Haute, Indiana, backed by the Peral Handle Band. They have been performing together ever since, making 2023 the 10th year of collaborating together.

The show consists of storytelling, facts and trivia about Patsy Cline, interwoven with about 30 of her songs. Mary has created 13 fringed outfits over the last 14 years, adorned with matching boots, to create a look that is reminiscent of the attire of Patsy’s earliest years.

Tickets for the show are on sale now while they last at https://englelanetheatre.csstix.com/tickets.php. ou may also phone the box office at 815-672-3584 and leave a message.