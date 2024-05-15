Tucker Hill pitches WFC to regional victory: The Times Tuesday Area Roundup

Baseball

Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 1, Peoria Heights 0: At Chillicothe, in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A Roanoke-Benson Regional, the Warriors (2-17) scored on an error in the top of the seventh to advance to Wednesday’s semifinal against Dwight.

WFC winning pitcher Tucker Hill scattered four hits in the complete-game shutout, walking four and striking out five. Connor Dodge doubled, while Dylan Jenkins, Reece Pelnarsh, Sam Schmitz and Nolan Price singled.

Newark 6, Somonauk 5: At Newark, in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A Serena Regional, the Norsemen scored three times in the bottom of the seventh, highlighted by Toby Steffen’s game-winning walk-off RBI single.

Payton Wills, Clay Friestad and Kiptyn Bleuer all had hits and RBIs for Newark (10-21), which advances to play Marquette on Wednesday in Serena. David Ulrich (4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K) earned the win in relief of Bleuer (3 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 K).

Aiden Hopkins (three RBIs), Noah Brandt and Luke Rader each had two hits for Somonauk (6-15), which couldn’t overcome nine fielding errors.

Farmington 3, Fieldcrest 1: At Wenona, in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A Peoria Notre Dame Regional, the Knights season ended with the loss to the Framers.

Eli Gerdes doubled and drove in the lone run for Fieldcrest (11-13), while Tyler Serna took the loss as he gave up three earned runs on five hits with six strikeouts and no walks in five innings.

Indian Creek 8, Earlville 5: At Shabbona, in the in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A Ashton-Franklin Center Regional, the Red Raiders had their season end with the loss to the Timberwolves.

Softball

Seneca 15, Iroquois West 0 (4 inn.): At Seneca, in the semifinals of the Class 2A Seneca Regional, the Fighting Irish (31-3) scored 10 runs in the first inning to jumpstart the win. Seneca advances to Friday’s championship game against the winner of Wednesday’s game between Prairie Central and Lexington.

Lexie Buis (double, two RBIs) had four hits to pace Seneca, while Alyssa Zellers (four RBIs) had three hits. Camryn Stecken (double, two RBIs) and Audry McNabb (double, two RBIs) each added two hits. Tessa Krull (Win, 3 IP, 9 K) and Hayden Pfeifer (1 IP, 3 K) didn’t allow a ball to be put in play in combining on a no-hitter.

Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 19, Walther Christian 0 (4 inn.): At Woodland School, in the semifinals of the Class 1A Woodland Regional, the Warriors plated 11 runs in the first inning and seven more in the third. WFC (16-10) now plays Grant Park in Saturday’s championship game.

Ella Derossett (double, triple, RBI) and Emma Palaschak each had three hits for the hosts, while Olivia Chismarick (home run, four RBIs), Shae Simons (triple, four RBIs) and Kaylee Henert (RBI) all had two hits. Kaiden Connor and Aubry Edens each drove in a pair of runs. Simons pitched the shortened perfect game with 10 strikeouts.

Serena 17, Harvest Christian 2 (4 inn.): At Serena, in the semifinals of the Class 1A Indian Creek Regional, the Huskers (19-7) exploded for 16 runs in the third inning in the triumph. Serena now plays the winner of Wednesday’s game between the host Timberwolves and Marquette in the championship game on Friday.

Paisley Twait (two doubles, RBI) had three hits for Serena, while RayElle Brennan (two doubles, four RBIs), Jenna Setchell (two RBIs) and Lanee Cole (RBI) all had two hits. Cassie Walsh and Brynley Glade each recoded two RBIs. Maddie Galde (4 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 7 K) earned the pitching win.

Newark 8, Yorkville Christian 0: At Newark, in the semifinals of the Class 1A Newark Regional, the Norsemen (23-4) scored in every inning but the first in the victory. Newark now plays the winner of Wednesday’s contest between Elgin St. Edward and Woodlands Academy on Friday in the championship game.

Kodi Rizzo fired a no-hitter with two walks and 19 strikeouts for Newark. Danica Peshia (two triples, two RBIs) had three hits, Stephanie Snyder (RBI) two hits and Kate Bromeland two RBIs. Dottie Wood and Ryan Williams each smacked a double.

Regina Dominican 10, Somonauk/Leland 6: At the Ballpark at Rosemont, in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A Aurora Central Catholic Regional, the Bobcats’ season came to a close.

Haley McCoy (triple, RBI) had two hits for Somonauk/Leland (6-14), while Brooke Bahrey tripled and Kennedy Barshinger drove in a pair of runs.