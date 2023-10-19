Operation Elf Action to offer assistance to Mendota families

Operation Elf Action, formerly known as Mendota Toys for Tots, is spreading the holiday spirit in Mendota by offering assistance to families in need.

The initiative, under the guidance of the Mendota Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and the Community Health Partnership of Illinois, is extending a helping hand to ensure children have a memorable Christmas. Operation Elf Action aims to make Christmas brighter for families in Mendota by ensuring that no child goes without toys and clothing during this festive season.

Families in the Mendota School District who could use a little extra support during the holiday season are encouraged to take part in this program. This includes families whose school-age children attend Mendota Schools or are eligible to do so, as well as pre-school children from the Mendota area.

To qualify for this assistance, families must possess a state of Illinois Medicaid Card listing their children. Additionally, at least one parent must register in person at the Community Health Partnership office located at 1009 Main St. in Mendota.

If you or someone you know meets the criteria, reach out to the CHP to get involved in this holiday program

Registration for Operation Elf Action will be between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 18, Oct. 25, Nov. 1 and Nov. 8.

For any inquiries or further information, contact the CHP office at 815-539-6124, ext. 235.

The Mendota Area Chamber of Commerce can also be reached at 815-539-6507.