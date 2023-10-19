La Salle-Peru High School honors director of food and nutrition services

La Salle-Peru High School students and staff are raving about the school’s new menus.

Director of Food and Nutrition Services Bobby Riahi was recognized Wednesday by the La Salle-Peru High School Board for transforming those meals and energizing a component of school life for students.

Riahi was credited for his hard work and dedication to the program since being hired in January.

“He energizes employees,” said Board President Greg Sarver. “He’s assisted in streamlining job descriptions, creating more flexibility and opportunities to learn new skills.

“As a trained chef, he understands food production, employee management and creativity. Student and staff alike are raving about our new dishes that are being served.”

By being able to provide this kind of quality meals, not only for our kids but for our staff and to hear about how much they can’t wait for lunch. Wondering what it’s going to be this week – that’s exciting. — Steven Wrobleski, La Salle-Peru High School superintendent

Superintendent Steven Wrobleski said having a trained chef adds another layer of completing the total education for L-P students.

“By being able to provide this kind of quality meals, not only for our kids but for our staff and to hear about how much they can’t wait for lunch,” he said. “Wondering what it’s going to be this week – that’s exciting.”

Last week, L-P posted about Riahi’s chicken alfredo made with homemade pasta with flour from Janie’s Mill and eggs from Essl Farms. The comments were flooded with positive comments about the new chief and his creative dishes.

“My kid actually came home and talked about this lunch,” one user wrote. “Never did I think this is what he is talking about. Pasta from scratch. Thank you so much for going above and beyond.”

Wrobleski said the district was fortunate to acquire him from Starved Rock Lodge and said there was no additional cost to the student lunches. Facility meals for specialty items have seen a small increase.

Riahi said it was an honor to be recognized for his work and it was nice to use his skill set for people who appreciate it.

“I feel very fortunate,” he said. “After spending years behind a hot stove it’s nice to have the opportunity to make a difference in a student’s life.”