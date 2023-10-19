Halloween events for adults in La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties

Halloween just isn’t for kids. There’s plenty of events for “witches” and “warlocks” in the Illinois Valley geared to adults. Here is a schedule of events in the areas in and around La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties.

Kangley

A Halloween costume party and chili cook off is scheduled at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at 4514 Section St. The Halloween party is a 21-and-older event.

An artisan market will be set up 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20. There will be free ax throwing, psychic mediums, live music, a fire pit, s’mores and a performance by the Hocus Pocus Hags. Visitors will have a chance to fill a passport for prizes. Food will be served by Haze and Thyme. Search “LaSalle Downtown Merchants” on Facebook for more information.

Marseilles

Marseilles Rotary Club is hosting its inaugural Witches and Warlocks Walk at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, downtown. This is a 21-and-older over event for witches and warlocks. Dress up in your favorite witches or warlock costume (or any other costume!) and visit the participating Marseilles businesses. Each business will have a special drink or appetizer for purchase or a treat. There will be a drawing for prizes. Be sure to look for all the hidden witches along the way. Cost to participate is a $20 donation per person. Proceeds are going to Marseilles Nursing Service and Run Today for Tomorrow.

A Witch’s Night Out is scheduled 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, downtown. A costume contest will be 7 p.m. in front of 313 Liberty St. Best witch, hat, broom, non-witch and best group of three or more will be awarded. Treats and specials will be given out, as well as a scavenger hunt for a witchy Barbie.

Witches and Warlocks of Westclox is scheduled 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 at Westclox, 350 Fifth St. Admission is free.

A Zombie Pub Crawl is scheduled 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21. People can start at any participating location, but the event will conclude at CortiLeno’s, 131 E. Walnut St. A prize drawing of $400 (for only completed passports) will occur and a $150 prize will be awarded for best zombie costume.

Witches Night Out is set 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, downtown. There will be extended shopping at participating businesses. A $20 wrist band will provide participants with five witches brew tasting tickets, a free entry for best dressed witch contest and best accessories contest (hat and broom) and free entry for the scavenger hunt and a chance to win a cauldron of prizes.

The annual Witches Walk returns 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19. This year’s activities include a witches brew tasting, a hunt for hidden treasure, readings from local psychics and card readers, live music by the Radium City Rebels, a performance by the Hocus Pocus Hags and vendor shopping at Canal Market. Although participants are not required to dress up, the night includes a contest for best witch costume, best warlock costume, best witch’s hat and best broom. About 20 businesses are included as stops for the treasure hunt and/or a witches brew tasting. Non-alcoholic brews are available at various locations. A wristband is required to participate in the events. Advance tickets are available 2023UticaWitchesWalk.eventbrite.com through Wednesday, Oct. 18. Limited tickets will be available at the door. Check in at Canal Market, 208 S. Clark St. For more information, visit the EventBrite ticket link.

If you know of an event that is not listed, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com with times and dates and the newspaper will update the list.