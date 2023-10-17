Mendota police warn of vehicle thefts

Mendota has had a rash of vehicle thefts.

Mendota Police Chief Gregory Kellen urged residents to keep their vehicles locked, during Monday’s City Council meeting.

In the last 60 days, he reported three vehicles have been stolen, with the most recent thefts happening in the last few days. The incidents remain under investigation, with the vehicles being recovered in other communities.

The City Council also approved continuing an agreement to remain a part of the Illinois Valley Regional Dispatch communication system.