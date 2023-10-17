October 17, 2023
Mendota police warn of vehicle thefts

3 vehicles stolen in last 60 days, police chief says

By Charles Van Horn
Mendota Police Chief Gregory Kellen urged residents to keep their vehicles locked, during Monday’s City Council meeting. (Charles Van Horn)

Mendota has had a rash of vehicle thefts.

In the last 60 days, he reported three vehicles have been stolen, with the most recent thefts happening in the last few days. The incidents remain under investigation, with the vehicles being recovered in other communities.

The City Council also approved continuing an agreement to remain a part of the Illinois Valley Regional Dispatch communication system.