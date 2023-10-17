Inaugural Barktoberfest set Oct. 21 in Ottawa, dedicated in memory of Bill Walsh Sr.

Ottawa’s Jordan Block is set to host a charitable event Saturday, Oct. 21.

Bill’s Barktoberfest, a fundraiser dedicated to the memory of Bill Walsh Sr., aims to raise funds for the creation of a new dog park and to support the Eastern La Salle County United Way Paw Pals Program.

More information will be provided at the opening ceremonies at 10 a.m. on the Jordan block in Ottawa or is available on BillsBarktoberfest.com.

There are lots of ways for you and your dog to participate in this charity event. Begin with a Pack Walk hosted by Precision K-9 Training, providing both structure and education for a satisfying dog walk. Visitors can explore the vendor tents, enjoy refreshments and explore various dog-related products at the Fido Fair.

The opening ceremony, scheduled for 10 a.m., will serve as a tribute to Bill Walsh Sr.’s unwavering commitment to the Ottawa community.

For the four-legged attendees, the BWaggers Canine Carnival promises a day of entertaining games. Additionally, Ottawa’s Top Dogs will be recognized and showcase demonstrations featuring various types of working dogs during the Canine Showcase.

Key event highlights and times are as follows:

Pack Walk: Commencing at 9 a.m., this structured and educational dog walk conducted by Precision K-9 Training requires pre-enrollment and a $10 donation. Participants may sign up on the morning of the event.

Costume Contest and Pooch Parade hosted by Pet Project: Participants are encouraged to sign in at the information booth before 10 a.m. There is no registration fee.

Top Dog Contest hosted by Heartland By Hand: Online contests such as “Strike a Pose,” “Let Sleeping Dogs Lie” and “Happy Hello” already are underway and will culminate after the Pet Parade about 10:45 a.m. It is still possible to enter these contests online without any fee.

BWaggers Canine Carnival Games by the employees of Bill Walsh Auto Group: It’s a carnival designed just for dogs. Bring your pups for hula-hoop tricks, tic-tac-toe challenges, bobbing for “apples” (tennis balls) and more. This will take place immediately after the opening ceremony.

Canine Showcase: View Ottawa Police Department dogs and handlers, a K-9 attack demonstration and agility training. Retriever and therapy dogs will be showcased during this event. Meet-and-greet opportunities will be available. This event will take place after the opening ceremony.

For information about the event, to make a donation or to view local sponsors supporting the effort, go to billsbarktoberfest.com and follow the event on social media.