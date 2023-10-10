Streator man charged in fatal shooting stays jailed in another SAFE-T Act test case

La Salle County attorneys and judges still are figuring out how to apply the SAFE-T Act, but the suspects in two more serious felony cases were ordered detained Tuesday.

Malcolm Whitfield, 30, of Streator, accused of a May 6 shooting that killed a woman and injured two others, and Devin Sprowls, 20, of Blue Island, charged of sexual assault, both appeared in La Salle County Circuit Court asking to be released from La Salle County Jail.

Both promptly struck out. Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. decided there weren’t enough safeguards to protect either the victims in the case or the public at large. Ryan rejected calls for home confinement or GPS monitoring in lieu of jail.

La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro said he was pleased Ryan opted to keep both in custody – Navarro anticipated both would stay locked up – but he remains concerned with the potential release of suspects in lesser, but still serious, felony cases when they seek relief under the SAFE-T Act.

Whitfield is the first in La Salle County charged with murder to seek pre-trial release – two charged in the June 5 fatal shooting in Ottawa have pending detention hearings – making his a closely-watched test case.

Tuesday, prosecutor Matt Kidder said Whitfield has multiple charges that make him eligible for pre-trial detention and further noted Whitfield, immediately after the shooting, fled the area and was apprehended in Memphis, Tennessee. Whitfield also was on probation for aggravated unlawful restraint.

“I can think of no conditions that would protect the public or the two victims who survived,” Kidder said.

In response, Public Defender Ryan Hamer said key witnesses have credibility issues and “multiple” shell casings were recovered at the scene, suggesting more than one weapon was used in the shooting.

“I believe the state’s case is not as strong as the state may believe,” Hamer said.

Ryan was unmoved and ordered Whitfield held until trial, now set for Dec. 4. Whitfield will next appear Nov. 30 for a final pre-trial conference.

Minutes earlier, Sprowls also sought pre-trial release on a charge of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a felony with no possibility of probation.

Assistant Public Defender Doug Kramarsic said the state’s case against Sprowls was based on “hearsay” and there have been no DNA or forensic testing results produced against Sprowls.

Kramarsic said the incident in question was years ago – court records say 2020 – which undercuts the notion Sprowls is an imminent danger to the public. He suggested a no-contact and GPS monitoring would be sufficient to protect the alleged victim and ensure court appearances.

In response, Kidder said Sprowls had a juvenile record and gave police a video-recorded statement – “The strength of case is strong” – and the victim’s age (listed in court records as younger than 13) demanded pre-trial detention.

Ryan agreed. Sprowls also is set for trial Dec. 4.