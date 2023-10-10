Streator man arrested after resident discovers burglary in progress

A 50-year-old Streator man was arrested Tuesday after residents said they discovered the man inside of their home.

Marvin P. Martin was charged with residential burglary, a Class 1 felony, and taken to La Salle County Jail for a detainment hearing. If found guilty Martin could face four to 15 years in prison.

Police said they responded to the 200 block of Prospect Avenue after a couple said they discovered the man inside their home. When the couple confronted him, he fled through the rear door, police said. Police said the man entered the home through a patio door.

The couple said a purse had been stolen containing various credit cards.

Police found a man on Bridge Street, about a block from where the residential burglary was reported, who matched the description. Police detained him. The man, Martin, was found to have several credit cards with the female victim’s name on them along with her driver’s license. Police said the victims also positively identified Martin as the person they observed in their home.