Former Peru police chief to run for mayor in 2025

Former Peru Police Chief Douglas Bernabei said he wants to give back to the community that has supported him throughout his career by running for mayor in 2025.

“I’ve been an employee all these years paid for by the taxpayers. I’ve worked hard for the taxpayers,” he said. “They’ve been very good to me throughout the years ... And I think there is no better way to give back than to serve as the mayor of Peru.”

Ken Kolowski is in his first term as Peru’s mayor. Kolowski defeated Scott Harl in 2021 to take the seat. While Bernabei’s announcement may seem early, Kolowski spent 2 1/2 years campaigning for the mayor’s seat prior to his election.

Bernabei has more than 40 years of municipal experience as a police officer, homicide detective, patrol corporal and administrator.

He served as Peru police chief for 15 years. During that time, he said the city was able to reduce crime while seeing a slight population increase and continued expansion on the north end of town.

In his announcement Monday, Bernabei said candidates for any office should not make promises they cannot or know they will not keep. Rather, they should listen, they should be direct, they should be informed, they should be at all times professional and they must be honest with the people.

In a news release, Bernabei said he will introduce himself and his 2025 Peru Next Generation Initiative.

“We will lay out strategic plans to partner with our hospital and regional healthcare systems,” Bernabei said in the news release. “Our schools, our library district, our business community, our local developers, and to build on our growing parks and recreation facilities and venues as well as all of our fraternal groups and organizations with our goal to bring our kids back home.”

Bernabei said he wants to hear from residents on his personal cellphone at 815-326-3384 and told residents they could call anytime to relay any concerns, hopes and ideas for Peru.

“In the next year and a half, you will hear a bold plan for our future,” he said in a news release. “It is not about one person; it is about community and we will do it together. I will stay grounded and always remember that ‘we are all for Peru.’”