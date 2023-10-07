Marseilles library to host crochet club, other activities

Marseilles Library released its schedule for the week of Oct. 8.

The library will be closed Monday, Oct. 9, in observance of Columbus Day.

5:15 Tuesday, Oct. 10: Library Board meeting, the public is welcome to attend. Enter at the west door.

10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11: Storytime at the Library. Join the library for some fall themed stories and craft. A light snack and drink provided.

Noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12: Crochet Club with Sandra. Join the library for an informal crochet group and share ideas. Bring projects to work on while enjoying a light snack and beverage.

Register for all activities by calling the library, 155 E. Bluff St., at 815-795-4437.