Ottawa man gets 10 years for sexual assault

An Ottawa man pleaded guilty Friday to sexually assaulting a child that occurred in front of another child, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Andrew J. Brookman, 25, also listed as a resident of Willow Spring, Missouri, pleaded guilty in La Salle County Circuit Court to one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a Class X felony carrying a six-year minimum. A second count was dismissed, which enabled Brookman to avoid back-to-back sentences totaling up to 60 years.

Brookman is, however, required to serve 85% of his sentence. With 5½ months credit for time served, he could be released in about eight years.

Brookman was charged following an investigation into a July incident in Seneca. There, he committed a sexual assault on a child younger than 10. The girl’s testimony was consistent with that of another child who was in the same room.

Brookman declined an opportunity to address Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. before sentencing.