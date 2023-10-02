La Salle-Peru High School Foundation awards $32,000 to teachers

In an effort to further support of the faculty and staff of La Salle-Peru High School, the L-P Foundation for Educational Enrichment recently awarded more than $32,000 in grant requests to L-P’s teachers and staff for the fall semester.

Through numerous fundraising activities and alumni and community donations, the L-P Foundation is able to provide financial support for classroom supplies and special gifts to the school district. Since its founding, the L-P Foundation has provided more than $433,000 in support to LPHS.

The grants awarded this fall have allowed L-P teachers and staff to purchase the following equipment: microscopes, personal finance educational software, as well as technology for fine arts programs, and equipment for health occupations courses and the cafeteria staff. The foundation also will be supporting the L-P Link Crew’s projects.

The La Salle-Peru Township High School Foundation for Educational Enrichment is an independent, not-for-profit corporation whose mission is to form partnerships for the purpose of securing financial and other resources for the advancement of educational opportunities and programs for the students of LPHS.

The L-P Foundation was formed in 1993 by a group of dedicated Illinois Valley residents who believed in helping our school provide the best educational opportunities for our students. The same spirit and intent continue to lead the L-P Foundation.