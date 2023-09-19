Mendota sets leaf pickup schedule

Mendota announced its autumn leaf pickup schedule.

Starting on Monday, Oct. 16, residents in the First Ward will get serviced first, then Tuesday will be the Second Ward, Wednesday the Third Ward, Thursday the Fourth Ward, with Friday reserved for neighborhoods that were not able to get a pickup because of weather or other delays.

The city will continue to pick up leaves weekly until the end of fall or the first significant snowfall that hampers collection. Residents should rake loose leaves only to the yard adjacent to the road, and keep the leaves free of sticks and non-lawn waste. There is no leaf burning allowed in Mendota.