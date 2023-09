Boots, Brews & BBQ is set 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Senica Square in Oglesby.

The adults-only event is $5. Music will be performed by Whiskey Romance, a country band from Chicago. DJ Boomer also will provide music. Big B BBQ and Chef Soma food trucks will be on-hand. Ax throwing, a mechanical bull, bags and yard games also will be part of the activities.