Suspect arrested in connection with Ottawa shooting following short standoff

A suspect in the Tuesday evening shooting near Ottawa’s downtown courthouse was arrested following a brief standoff early afternoon Wednesday.

Ottawa Police Chief Brent Roalson said at 1 p.m. the perimeter established around the 1500 block of Scott Street would be lifted shortly.

Ottawa police and La Salle County Sheriff deputies make an arrest Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in the 1500 block of Scott Street just south of U.S. 6 in Ottawa. A suspect had nearly an hour standoff with police at about noon and was taken into custody about 1 p.m.

Roalson confirmed a suspect was taken into custody, and then taken to La Salle County Jail, and who was sought in connection with the shooting Tuesday.

No one was injured in the Tuesday shooting.

La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro said the case is under review but he could not immediately comment, nor release the name of the detainee.

People involved in standoffs are subject to mental health evaluations that can result in short-term postponements of their criminal proceedings.

The detainee may not appear in court, nor have his name disclosed in public records until after a physical and mental evaluation is concluded.