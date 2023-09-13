Shots fired in downtown Ottawa strike vehicles, no injuries

Ottawa police are investigating shots fired Tuesday evening near the city’s downtown courthouse. There were no injuries.

In a Wednesday morning news release, Ottawa police said they were dispatched about 6 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of La Salle and Main streets for several reports of gunshots in the area.

Upon arrival, officers were able to determine while two vehicles were struck, there were no injuries. Preliminary investigations indicate this is an isolated incident between two individuals, police said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ottawa Police Department. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Ottawa Police Department at 815-433-2131. Further information will be forthcoming in a future press release.