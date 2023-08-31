Streator native’s film ‘All Fun and Games’ to show at Streator Eagle 6

Director and Streator native Eren Celeboglu not only will have his new movie “All Fun and Games” released on Apple TV, but also Streator Eagle 6 plans to show the movie beginning Friday.

“I just found out that my movie is opening in my hometown of Streator, Illinois, which is more than a dream come true to be able to share this with the town and all the people who I grew up with and who inspired me,” Celeboglu said in a social media post Tuesday.

“All Fun and Games” is a terrifying tale about a group of Salem teens who discover a cursed knife that unleashes a demon that forces them to play gruesome, deadly versions of childhood games where there can be no winners, only survivors, according to the movie’s description on Apple TV.

Streator shaped my love of the small town not just as a real place where incredible people make their lives, but also as a mythic place for stories and films we all know and love.” — Eren Celeboglu, director of "All Fun and Games"

All Fun and Games is showing at 4:45 p.m. and 7:25 p.m. beginning Friday at Streator Eagle 6, 301 Danny Drive. Advance tickets are on sale at https://eagletheater.net.

“Streator is where I grew up reading Stephen King, and seeing movies at the old Majestic Theater,” Celeboglu said. “Streator shaped my love of the small town not just as a real place where incredible people make their lives, but also as a mythic place for stories and films we all know and love. Very grateful that Streator can share this moment with me!”

Celeboglu has writing and directing credits on Internet Movie Database, including directing an episode of the TV series “Scrubs” in 2010 and an episode of “Cougar Town: Andy’s Dreams” in 2011.

“Enjoy (”All Fun and Games”) on the big screen where it was meant to be seen,” Celeboglu said.