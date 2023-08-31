PetSmart in Ottawa to begin 189,000 square foot expansion

The Ottawa PetSmart Distribution Center at 900 E. Stevenson Road is set to begin a 189,000 square foot building expansion.

The original 1 million square foot building started operation in 2005 and employs 420 employees, according to the Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce. The facility is being expanded to allow for increased business and to serve additional retail outlets.

ClayCo is the contractor coordinating the project that is expected to last six months.

The city of Ottawa extended a congratulations to PetSmart on the project.

“Ottawa is proud to have PetSmart in our city and honored that they have chosen our city to expand their facility here,” said Ottawa Mayor Robb Hasty.

PetSmart Warehouse employees are focused on productivity, accuracy, reliability and safety and take great pride in the role they play within PetSmart, the Ottawa Chamber said. Employees have volunteered for local projects such as the Starved Rock clean up and helped with the human/pet water fountain installation at the city dog park. More information on PetSmart is available at https://careers.petsmart.com/ or by calling 815-431-3643.

“In our distribution centers, our goal is to get products to pet parents as efficiently as possible,” said Richard Ellis, senior manager of DC Facilities, Maintenance and Capital Improvement. “The building expansion allows us to achieve that goal.”