La Salle County ARPA Reverse Scholarship applications available

La Salle, Marshall Putnam County Regional Superintendent of Schools, Christopher B. Dvorak, announced applications for the La Salle County ARPA Reverse Scholarship are available at this time on the Regional Office website at www.roe35.org.

Applications also may be picked up at Regional Office of Education in the downtown courthouse, 119 W. Madison St., Room 102, Ottawa.

The La Salle County Board is providing this opportunity for scholarships to help fill shortage work areas in La Salle County.

There are three types of scholarships available at various times:

Reverse scholarships to mental health professionals that can document work in the county; requirements include working for six months from time of application in the county and documentation of college debt. These applications and required documents should be turned into the Regional Office of Education by 4 p.m. Nov. 10.

A traditional scholarship is available to college students that may be completing a license in social work and mental health professions over the next two years or students interested in pursuing other short-term certifications or degrees in health care fields not offered at Illinois Valley Community College. These applications will be available again in January for the 2024-2025 school year.

Illinois Valley Community College will be identifying prospective students and students already enrolled to provide financial assistance for school programs that are in shortage work areas for the region. These include CNA, EMT Paramedic, LPN and RN programs. These applications will be available in mid-September.

Call the ROE at 815-434-0780 with any questions.