Illinois Valley Youth Choir fall semester registration open

Registration is open now for the Illinois Valley Youth Choir fall semester.

The Youth Choir provides vocal instruction to area third through eighth graders by exploring choral music in fun and imaginative ways. Children are led to develop healthy singing techniques with a wide variety of music. No experience is necessary to join.

In-person voice checks are 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5. Registration and voice checks will be in the La Salle-Peru High School choir room, 541 Chartres St., La Salle. The choir rehearses from 5 to 6:15 p.m. each Tuesday. Concerts will be Sunday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 17, in the Matthiessen Auditorium at L-P.

Tuition is $90 with limited scholarships available. To register, visit www.ivyouthchoir.org/registration/ or contact director Jenilyn Roether by phone 815-252-5582 or email illinoisvalleyyouthchoir@gmail.com.