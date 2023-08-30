Toluca to host grand parade, state’s largest bocce ball tournament

Toluca plus Labor Day equals bocce ball.

That’s been the equation since World War II as the city will host the largest men’s and women’s bocce ball tournament in the state during its four-day holiday celebration.

The festival also features live entertainment, a carnival and a two-mile parade, among other activities.

The Chuck Rolinski Memorial Bocce Ball Tournament begins with registration 8:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Sunday for the women’s tournament, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for the men’s tournament and 8:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. for the youth tournament. Fees are $20 per team for the men’s or women’s tournament and $10 per team for the youth tournament. Co-ed teams are allowed in the men’s and youth tournaments. Cash prizes will be awarded and players must bring their own bocce balls. The tournament is played on South Main Street by Memorial Circle.

For more information on the bocce ball tournament, email Toni Wudtke at dt.wudtke@comcast.net.

Not only is the bocce ball a sight to see, the Labor Day parade is scheduled 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4. The parade’s theme is “Work Hard Play Hard.” Prizes and awards will be given to parade participants.

The stage for musical entertainment is in front of Memorial Circle, between the beer tent and food tent. Seating is limited, so people watching the live music may want to bring their own chairs.

The carnival will be in Toluca from Friday, Sept. 1, through Monday, Sept. 4, for the Labor Day festival. (Michael Urbanec - murbanec@shawmedia.com)

Friday, Sept. 1

5 to 10 p.m.: Carnival opens

5 to 10 p.m.: Food tent

7 to 10 p.m.: American Pie, band, at SUDS Bar, 112 N. Main St.

7 to 9 p.m.: Euchre night in beer tent

Saturday, Sept. 2

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Capponi’s volleyball, Capponi’s, 302 N. Main St.

10 to 10:45 a.m.: Fishing derby, Jumbo Toluca Coal Mine Site

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Kiddie games, Toluca Pool Park

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Touch a truck, Ajinomoto Foods parking lot, 301 W. Third St.

1 p.m.: Toluca Labor Day golf event

2 to 5 p.m.: Bags tournament at beer tent

2:30 to 4 p.m.: Toluca Poker Run

4 to 10 p.m.: Food tent

4 to 5 p.m.: Kay Pitt’s Memorial Cake Decorating Contest and Auction

5 to 8 p.m.: Toluca Food Pantry donations, 110 N. Main St.

5 to 10 p.m.: Carnival

6 to 9 p.m.: Bingo at American Legion, 115 W. Santa Fe Ave.

5 to 8 p.m.: Route 66, band at SUDS Bar, 112 N. Main St.

8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.: 303, band, beer tent

Sunday, Sept. 3

8 a.m. to noon: Pancake and sausage breakfast, American Legion, 115 W. Santa Fe Ave.

8 a.m.: Farmers market, American Legion, 115 W. Santa Fe Ave.

11:30 a.m.: Women’s bocce ball tournament begins

Noon: Men’s bocce ball tournament begins

12:15 p.m.: Children younger than 13 bocce ball tournament begins

11 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Food tent

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Toluca Labor Day and Boutique and Vendor Fair

Noon to midnight: Beer tent

Noon to 2 p.m.: Chalk drawing contest, Toluca Pool Park

2 to 4 p.m.: Toluca Treasure Hunt

3 to 9 p.m.: Bingo at American Legion, 115 W. Santa Fe Ave.

4 to 7 p.m.: Airbrush tattoos with Joe Richard, Country Companies, 105 S. Main St.

5 to 8 p.m.: 4G Photo Zone, Country Companies, 105 S. Main St.

5 to 10 p.m.: Carnival

5 to 8 p.m.: Toluca Food Pantry donations, 110 N. Main St.

6 to 7:30 p.m.: Magic by Cory at SUDS Bar, 112 N. Main St.

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Vinyl Tap, band, beer tent

9 p.m. to midnight: Broken Magic, band, beer tent

Monday, Sept. 4

Noon to 4 p.m.: Toluca Labor Day and Boutique and Vendor Fair

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Food tent

Noon to 5 p.m.: Carnival

2 p.m.: Parade

3 to 4:30 p.m.: Genetic Code, band, at SUDS Bar, 112 N. Main St.

3 to 7 p.m.: Beer tent

4:30 p.m.: Toluca Labor Day drawdown, beer tent