Streator to host retro weekend centered around Cruise Night

Streator is going retro for Labor Day weekend.

Beginning Friday, downtown businesses are encouraged to “party like it’s 1959″ in preparation of Cruise Night on Saturday.

Cruise Night, hosted by Dream Machines Car Club, is scheduled from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday in downtown Streator. The event, which brings thousands of people to the city’s downtown area, allows car owners to cruise a downtown route as well as park along Main Street and display their classic vehicles. Downtown businesses will be open later hours, and food vendors will set up on the sidewalks. There also will be music.

Before the Cruise Night, a car show will be conducted from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday in City Park. Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon and is $15 for those wishing to compete in the judged show. More than 70 awards will be handed out about 3 p.m.

Downtown businesses also will be celebrating a “Cruise Night Eve” with retro decorations and themed sales. A DJ will be in the 400 block of East Main Street from 1 to 5 p.m. There also be a twist and hula-hoop contests as well as an award given to the person best dressed in ‘50s or ‘60s attire. The Streator Area Chamber of Commerce is encouraging businesses to stay open until 6 p.m. Jammin at the Clock will feature a performance by Quentin Flagg from 6 to 8 p.m. at Heritage Park.

A second annual pre-cruise show is scheduled at 5 p.m. Friday at Bill Walsh Streator, 2330 N. Bloomington St. Car owners are welcome to show off their wheels. Admission is free to check out the vehicles.

Registration for Saturday’s Cruise Night is from 3 to 7 p.m. on the south side of City Park. The cost is $10. Anyone who wants to register for the car show and cruise night can do so for $25, and it will include an escort to and VIP parking for Cruise Night. No golf carts, go-karts, stock cars or trailers are allowed.

The route includes Main, Bridge, Hickory, Park and Bloomington streets.

There also will be a 50/50 raffle with a minimum payout of $3,000. Tickets are $5 each and six for $25.

For more information on the car show or Cruise Night, call 815-992-3723 or 815-822-7883.