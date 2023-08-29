Streator Chamber to host curbside dining fundraiser at The Bullpen

The Streator Area Chamber of Commerce will be conducting a curbside dining fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at The Bullpen, 1014 Johnson St.

Dine-in and carryout will be available. Tickets are $10 each and include a sandwich, chips, coleslaw, a cookie and a bottled water.

Tickets are available to buy at the Streator Chamber, 320 E. Main St., or on the Chamber’s website at https://business.streatorchamber.com/events/details/streator-chamber-curbside-dining-1453?calendarMonth=2023-08-01.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit Streator Chamber membership programs.