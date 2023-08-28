La Salle County police reports: August 28, 2023

Rigoberto Rea Hernandez, 31, of Ottawa, was cited by Ottawa police Monday on the 1200 block of Chestnut Street on a complaint of criminal trespass to land.
Matthew Reed, 35, of Orange Park, Florida, was cited by La Salle County Sheriff’s Office at 4:15 p.m. Sunday in the area of Routes 178 and 71 in Deer Park Township on complaints of operating an uninsured motor vehicle, failed the right of way to an emergency vehicle and no rear view mirrors while operating a motorcycle.
Amber S. Fauber, 29, of Kankakee, was cited by Ottawa police Sunday at Walmart on a complaint of retail theft.
Randall K. Phillips, 52, of Kankakee, was cited by Ottawa police Sunday at Walmart on a complaint of retail theft.
Michelle S. Lucas, 49, of Ottawa, was arrested by Ottawa police Saturday on the 1200 block of La Salle Street on a Bureau County failure to appear warrant on a charge of driving while license suspended. Lucas was taken to La Salle County Jail.
Kristof E. Bullock, 33, of Ottawa, was cited by Ottawa police Saturday at 2850 Columbus St. on a complaint of retail theft.
Margaret Buckley, 56, of Streator, was arrested by Ottawa police Friday on the 500 block of State Street on a failure to appear warrant on a charge of driving while license suspended. Buckley was taken to La Salle County Jail.
Courtney L. Diaz, 40, of Ottawa, was cited by Ottawa police Friday at Walmart on a complaint of retail theft.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.