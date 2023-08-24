Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall arrives in Peru

The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall arrived in Peru on Thursday morning led by a motorcycle procession down Peoria Street.

The wall is available for viewing.

The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall will be in Veterans Park from Thursday, Aug. 24, through Sunday, Aug. 28, and will be open to the public for 24 hours.

American Legion Post 375 Commander Dennis J. Znaniecki said there will be a docent available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to help people find their loved ones on the wall.

An opening ceremony will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, and will feature guest speakers and band, and a fly over.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 6 Vietnam veterans, volunteers and other dignitaries ride on motorcycles to lead a procession down Peoria Street for the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

The wall is a 3/5 scale of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C and stands 6 feet tall, and spans nearly 300 feet wide.

Along with the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall, Znaniecki said residents will have the opportunity to view a replica of the Middle East Conflicts Wall in Marseilles, and the 9/11 first responders wall.

The memorial could bring anywhere from 2,000 to 10,000 people to the area.

The American Legion will have a donation bucket in front of The Wall to go to the Illinois Veterans Home in La Salle, in an effort to raise money to purchase a new van to transport residents.

If you go:

What: Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall

When: Thursday, Aug. 24 to Monday, Aug. 28. Opening ceremony 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26

Where: Veteran’s Memorial Park, 2600 Plank Rd. in Peru

Cost: Admission is free, donations are welcome.