Reimagine Mendota is organizing a street party in September on Illinois Avenue.

The event from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, will feature the band Free Beer & Chicken. There will be a beer garden and food trucks, with the band scheduled to perform at 7 p.m.

Reimagine Mendota is a nonprofit organization devoted to revitalizing downtown Mendota and encouraging positive growth in the community. For more information, visit reimaginemendota.org.