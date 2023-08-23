August 23, 2023
Cooling centers open in the Illinois Valley

By Caryn Brown
La Salle Public Library

The La Salle Library, 305 Marquette St. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., will be a cooling center Wednesday and Thursday. (Shaw Local News Network)

As high temperatures reach the 90s and heat indexes surpass 110, here are a list of cooling centers throughout the Illinois Valley.

Check on loved ones and keep pets indoors as much as possible. If you need a reprieve from the heat, there are some local cooling centers to help beat the heat.

  • La Salle Library, 305 Marquette St. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Marseilles City Hall, 209 Lincoln St., 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Mendota Area Senior Services at the Mendota Civic Center, 1901 Merwin Drive, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Mendota Police Department, 607 Eighth Ave.
  • Oglesby City Hall, 110 E. Walnut St., 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Ottawa Police and Fire Station, 301 W. Lafayette St., 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Ottawa Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday
  • Ottawa PADS shelter, 1120 Canal St., remains open to the public
  • Ottawa City Hall, 301 W. Madison St., 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday
  • Ottawa Salvation Army, 516 W. Madison St., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday
  • Ottawa Open Table Church, 910 Columbus St., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday
  • Peru City Hall, 1901 Fourth St., until 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday
  • Streator Public Library, 130 S. Park St., to 9 p.m.
  • Streator Salvation Army, 126 S. Bloomington St.
  • Utica Village Hall, 801 Clark St., 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday
  • Utica Library, 224 Mill St., 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday

***This list will be updated as new cooling center information becomes available.***