Cooling centers open in the Illinois Valley

As high temperatures reach the 90s and heat indexes surpass 110, here are a list of cooling centers throughout the Illinois Valley.

Check on loved ones and keep pets indoors as much as possible. If you need a reprieve from the heat, there are some local cooling centers to help beat the heat.

La Salle Library, 305 Marquette St. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Marseilles City Hall, 209 Lincoln St., 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Mendota Area Senior Services at the Mendota Civic Center, 1901 Merwin Drive, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mendota Police Department, 607 Eighth Ave.

Oglesby City Hall, 110 E. Walnut St., 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Ottawa Police and Fire Station, 301 W. Lafayette St., 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Ottawa Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday

Ottawa PADS shelter, 1120 Canal St., remains open to the public

Ottawa City Hall, 301 W. Madison St., 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday

Ottawa Salvation Army, 516 W. Madison St., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday

Ottawa Open Table Church, 910 Columbus St., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday

Peru City Hall, 1901 Fourth St., until 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday

Streator Public Library, 130 S. Park St., to 9 p.m.

Streator Salvation Army, 126 S. Bloomington St.

Utica Village Hall, 801 Clark St., 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday

Utica Library, 224 Mill St., 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday

***This list will be updated as new cooling center information becomes available.***