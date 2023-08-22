Tapatios opens in La Salle

Tapatios Mexican Restaurant in La Salle celebrated its opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday with family, restaurant staff and public officials.
The restaurant, 833 Third St., began service Friday and will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Owner Ruben Aceves said he chose to open his second restaurant in La Salle because of the beautiful landscapes and he was looking forward to integrating into the community. Tapatios also opened a location at 3005 Columbus St., Ottawa.
“I hope people leave happy and go away full,” he said. “We serve fresh authentic Mexican food every day. We want our customers to be able to taste the freshness of our food.”
The restaurant offers traditional favorites ranging from quesadillas fajitas, burritos, and nachos with lunch specials served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Illinois Valley Economic Development Director Bill Zens said it’s nice to have another regional investment. Tapatios opened in the former Arby’s.
“It’s great to see an empty building filled,” he said. “The fact that there is regional investment happening from people outside of this area coming here is a really good sign.”