August 22, 2023
Sharpe Family Singers, with Oglesby ties, to appear on ‘America’s Got Talent’ on Aug. 29

Family of singers will try to be one of 2 performers to advance to finale

By Derek Barichello
The Sharpe family Barbra, Aidan, Connor, Logan, Ron and Samantha.

If you’re following the Sharpe Family Singers on “America’s Got Talent,” mark your calendars for Tuesday, Aug. 29. (Photo provided by Ron Sharpe)

If you’re following the Sharpe Family Singers on “America’s Got Talent,” mark your calendars for Tuesday, Aug. 29.

The family of singers, with ties to Oglesby, will perform during the 7 p.m. program on NBC. The Sharpe family, who lives in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, made a video Monday for social media sharing the announcement.

They were selected as one of the Top 55 acts headed to the Live Shows.

Eleven acts will compete each week for a chance at advancing to the finale. Fans will have a chance to vote for their favorite performer at the end of every episode, with the results being announced during episodes on Wednesday nights, which also air at 7 p.m. Two acts each week will advance to the Sept. 26 finale.

“We’re here now and we’re rehearsing,” the family said in the video.

The winner receives a grand prize of $1 million.

In the episode airing June 28, the family of six singers, including La Salle-Peru High School graduate Ron Sharpe, received praise for their performance of “How Far I’ll Go” from Disney’s “Moana.”

The Sharpes have a strong following. They have 8.5 million followers on TikTok and 1.6 million subscribers on YouTube. They have family living in the Illinois Valley.