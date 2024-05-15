La Salle County clerk seeks help updating voter rolls

The La Salle County Clerk’s Office is seeking assistance in updating voters rolls.

In a Tuesday news release, Jennifer Ebner asked for public input to “clean up the voter rolls to help secure elections.” To that end, the clerk’s office is asking to be notified when a registered voter has moved out of the county or died.

“My staff and I would like La Salle County to have the cleanest voter rolls in the state,” Ebner said. “Help us help our county.”

Persons with knowledge of recent transfers or deaths are asked to call the office at 815-434-8201, visit the office at 707 E. Etna Road or email at countyclerk@lasallecountyil.gov. Helpful information includes the name, date of birth, address of the transfer or decedent. Obituaries or death certificates are helpful as well.

“Once the information is verified and we have our documentation to support the change, the voter can then be changed to inactive and coded according to the reason,” Ebner said.