Trail connection project begins, linking Illinois and Michigan and Hennepin canal trails

The Starved Rock Country region is one step closer to linking the Illinois and Michigan Canal trail with the Hennepin Canal trail with a recreational path of its own.

Closing the 15-mile gap between the two canal trails has been a goal of the region, dating back to the 1990s, and fulfills its role in a national mission of creating a 3,700 mile trail that extends from Washington D.C. to Washington state.

A nonprofit group Canal Trail Connector Inc. led by co-chairs Jay McCracken and Bob Eschbach – with former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Ray LaHood and state Sens. Sue Rezin and Win Stoller also aboard – announced Tuesday in La Salle it has taken the first step by commissioning an engineering firm to begin a feasibility study, which is critical to attracting federal, state and private funds for the project.

Marquis Energy of Hennepin donated $100,000 to get the feasibility study underway.

“No. 1 is the study,” said LaHood, who also served in Congress for 14 years. “We need to figure out the costs and the relationships with freight trains and identify the advocacy groups that may want to support the project.”

The study will take about seven months to complete, La Hood said. He and Jim Nowlan, who also is a member of the Canal Trail Connector group, will meet with freight railroad officials to discuss the project, because most of the preliminary proposed routes would run adjacent to their lines.

The study also will give the project an opportunity to vie for funding from the recently-passed $1 trillion federal transportation bill, LaHood said.

“We’re happy to support this project and be a part of it as members of this team,” said Dustin Marquis, of Marquis Energy. " ... We’re excited to see the next steps.”

Members of the Canal Trail Connector Inc., (from left) Todd Volker, co-chair Jay McCracken, former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Ray LaHood, co-chair Bob Eschbach, Inga Carus, Nancy Naylor, Dustin Marquis and Jim Nowlan pose for a photo Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in front of an Illinois and Michigan Canal mural at Lock 14 in La Salle. The group's goal is to connect the trails of the Illinois and Michigan Canal and the Hennepin Canal. (Derek Barichello)

Former Ottawa mayor Eschbach said he is excited about the additional recreational opportunity this will provide the region, stimulating tourism and economic development, and adding to the quality of life of residents. The trail will further showcase the region’s scenery, especially along the Illinois River.

The trail will connect the western terminus of the Illinois and Michigan Canal trail at La Salle to the eastern end of the Hennepin Canal trail along the Illinois River near the village of Bureau.

Todd Volker, who is a member of the Canal Trail Connector group, said the project dates back to 1992 when former County Board Member Bill Brown, of Utica, approached the Carus corporation with the idea of using rail property the company owned as a way to connect the canal trails. Blouke Carus, who had served on the Canal Corridor Association, was interested in the project.

“It adds value to our area’s tourism offerings and it makes our area more attractive to outside investment,” Volker said.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources assigned a staffer in 1993 to explore the idea. The idea grew to become the Grand Illinois Trail. This proposed 575 mile loop trail across Northern Illinois included a southern portion as a trail connecting the Illinois and Michigan and Hennepin canal trails. The Grand Illinois Trail runs from Chicago to the Quad Cities, north along the Mississippi River to Galena, and then back through Rockford on its way to the suburbs and downtown Chicago.

“Our area has always held the missing link,” Volker said.

Volker said the IDNR has endorsed the trail connector project, but it lacked the resources to pursue it fully.

Recently, LaHood and Nowlan met with Inga Carus, president and CEO of Carus LLC and also a member of the Canal Trail Connector group, and the idea of utilizing the Rock Island railroad line as a connector was discussed enthusiastically.

“There’s only one way I know to get something done is that somebody has to take the lead,” LaHood said. “Someone has to wake up every day and say what’s the next thing we need to do to move forward.”

LaHood said this group has that energy, and has moved efficiently.

The connector group is collaborating with the national Rails-to-Trails Conservancy, headquartered in Washington D.C., which has decades of experience creating trails throughout the nation.

“These trails make it safe for people to walk, bike and be active outside, while creating more local and regional opportunities for tourism, recreation and economic growth,” the group said in a release Tuesday.

The group is aware of the growing attraction around outdoor recreational activity. About 115 million Americans walk for fitness each year and the number has been growing. The Great American Rail-Trail is expected to see 2.1 million annual trips and $18.8 million in annual visitor spending along the Illinois route alone, studies have shown.

“Closing the 15-mile gap between the two canals will be like putting the buckle on the belt of this coast-to-coast trail, which is more than 60% complete right now,” Eschbach said.

The board includes McCracken, Eschbach, Carus, Nowlan, Volker, LaHood, Rezin (R-Morris), Marquis, and Nancy Naylor, chief of staff of state Sen. Win Stoller (R-Germantown Hills).