DePue bar, liquor store opens

Luck on Fourth recently opened with a bar and liquor store at 311 W. Fourth St., DePue.
A private gaming room with slot machines will be added at a later date. Luck on Fourth has partnered with Spring Valley Bakery to serve fresh doughnuts and coffee Thursday through Sunday mornings.
The bar offers mixed drinks, canned and bottled beer, as well as craft cocktails.
Luck on Fourth also sells vapes, cigarettes and hemp wraps.
“The vapes is our main thing,” said Adam Miranda. “We have an assortment of those.”
Miranda owns the store with Jake Griglione, both of whom are DePue natives.
“We wanted to start a business in DePue,” Miranda said. “We didn’t want to see another empty building.”
Hours are 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday. Hours will be updated when the slot machines arrive.
For more information, find Luck on Fourth on Facebook.
