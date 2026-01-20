Love in full bloom

Kyle and Josie Quick, who currently live in Mark, were married at Senica’s Oak Ridge on May 24, 2005. Josie spent some time with her wedding party during her big day. (Ashley and Abi Medina)

Josie Kampwerth and Kyle Quick knew, when planning their May wedding, that holding the ceremony at that time of year gave them plenty of options.

“We decided to have our ceremony outdoors because we knew that May would be a beautiful month for the weather and flowers,” Josie Quick said. “We chose Senica’s (Senica’s Oak Ridge) because we knew that we could have a beautiful outdoor ceremony and reception all at one location. With having a bigger wedding, we did not want our guests to have to travel to two different locations.”

Josie is originally from Peru, and Kyle is from Ladd, so the couple, who now reside in Mark, used many local businesses for their wedding, some of which included Guys on the Radio, Petals by Peyton, Kelsey’s Kakes, Sasso Jewelry and Gifts, and Marien Mae Bridal Boutique.

Josie still remembers the “overwhelming feeling of love” she felt on her May 24, 2025, wedding day.

“To have everyone that means the most to you in one room to celebrate you is such a wonderful feeling,” she said.

She recalled two particularly special moments from that day.

“I recorded a message to be played for my husband before I walked down the aisle. Only a few people knew I was doing this, and the remarks that I heard from those in the crowd was that it was one of the most special things they had witnessed at a wedding. Plus, it made my husband tear up, which was my goal,” Josie said. “Second, was that I included cousins on both our sides to be our Something Blue girls. I asked the girls to wear blue that day and hand out programs before the wedding. They then walked down the aisle together before the bridal party.”

Josie knows firsthand how stressful wedding planning can be and shares what she wishes she had done differently while planning her wedding.

“While there is not one thing that I would have changed from that day, I think I would have liked to have a lot more things done leading up to that last week. I felt like we did a lot of last-minute things, which got a little stressful, but we made it work,” she said.

For brides who are in the wedding planning phase now, Josie offers some advice.

“My advice to other couples who are in the planning process would be do whatever you want to do because it is your day. I know that is a lot easier said than done, but I wish that I would have taken that advice a little more during my planning process. There are always going to be a lot of outside opinions and comments, and what it boils down to is this day is about you and your future husband starting your lives together,” she said.

“If that means that you want it to be a five-minute ceremony and a party after, or if you want a 10-course meal and fireworks, that is your choice as a couple and no one else’s. Do what makes you happy,” she added.