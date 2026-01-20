Get engaged with Sasso Jewelry

No matter what your style is, there is something for everyone at Sasso Jewelry & Gifts. (Contributed)

Sasso Jewelry & Gifts, located in downtown LaSalle, is no stranger to the Illinois Valley. The shop has been part of families’ big moments for the last 30 years.

“We’re not a typical jewelry store,” said owner Becca Barto. “I want anyone that comes to the door to feel super comfortable. We’re a laid-back environment and find exactly what the couple wants. I enjoy it so much because we laugh with these couples and share happy tears because they’re so happy and excited with how things went. I’ve really enjoyed being a part of that.”

In addition to engagement rings and wedding sets, Sasso Jewelry & Gifts offers fine jewelry, costume jewelry, home accessories, home décor, kitchen serving pieces, candles, jewelry cleaner, home fragrance, and a selection of children’s gifts.

“We do bridal registries,” Barto said. “We have the perfect engagement gifts for couples. We can do personalized cutting boards with their new last name. One of our most popular is a cutting board with ‘Mr. & Mrs.’ on it. We have catch-all trays for the bride to put her new ring in and a selection of pretty wine glasses and barware. Typically, people can come in and find something perfect for an engagement gift.”

But if you’re coming in for an engagement ring, Barto says it’s best to allow one month, although she’s been able to pull off surprises in two weeks. She said they deal in loose stones.

“People come in and pick out their center stone,” said Barto. “They tell me what size, shape, mounting, and budget they want. I can pretty much find anything – from simple solitaire to diamonds on the band.”

What’s really neat about her job, Barto said, is seeing repeat customers, especially different generations of the same family, or having referrals from loyal customers.

“That’s what’s great about our small community – word travels fast,” said Barto. “People send in family and friends all the time. I really enjoy being a part of this process with all these great couples. I can meet privately with couples if they don’t want to come in with a store full of people. I want to make it as easy and as stress-free as possible for them.”