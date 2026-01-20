A breath of fresh air

Weddings at the Prairie Land Event Center in Putnam County can accommodate up to 200 guests. (Shannon Serpette)

Couples who are looking for a wedding venue in the Illinois Valley area have one more option to consider – thanks to the vision of the Putnam County Conservation District (PCCD) Board and PCCD executive director Kristen Pantenburg. The Prairie Land Event Center, located at 4526 E. 1000th St., Hennepin, was finished in May of 2024 and has been a resounding success ever since.

For Pantenburg, the Prairie Land Event Center is more than a venue – it was her idea, and she worked on every step from start to finish.

“I designed this,” she said. “I wanted it to be very rustic.”

Almost everyone who worked on the building came from Putnam County, which was important to those at the PCCD. The venue has been a win-win situation for PCCD – they are generating more income and bringing more visitors to explore the site.

“We booked up every weekend this year. We’re getting a lot more people coming in,” Pantenburg said, adding that they’re drawing in people from all over Illinois. “The animals don’t seem to care.”

In addition to weddings, the venue can be booked for events like retirement parties, Christmas parties, baby showers, meetings, and more. A small deposit is required for booking the venue, and payments can be made.

Those who book the venue for weddings may be pleasantly surprised by the extras that are included.

“We have some decorations we can supply for weddings,” Pantenburg said.

The event center, which can accommodate up to 200 guests, has folding chairs for outdoor weddings – and PCCD staff will set them up and take them down. Couples can choose between using the center’s round or rectangular tables, and there are tablecloths in multiple neutral colors so couples can find ones that go with their color scheme.

Couples can also use the banquet tables, a photo backdrop, a wedding arch, a nine-foot portable bar, bar coolers, refrigeration, and a small kitchenette with no stove. Ice can be purchased for a small fee per bag.

“People can use any catering they want. They can use any DJ or band,” Pantenburg said.

Depending on the size of the wedding, PCCD will supply one to three staff members to help. The venue coordinator will help with maintenance, such as moving tables, cleaning restrooms, stocking ice, and coordinating in the weeks and months leading up to the ceremony and reception.

Couples will have access to the venue the day before their wedding or reception, so they aren’t scrambling to get everything done at the last minute.

“We let them come on the day before for set up,” Pantenburg said. “We’re pretty flexible. We try to take some of the stress off of them. We really do go above and beyond.”

An outdoor area with lighting is located adjacent to the Prairie Land Event Center, so guests can move between inside and outside during the reception. There is an outside outlet for food trucks, if couples wish to hire them for the big day.

“We have had their food trucks pull up right to the shelter,” Pantenburg said. “People can use any catering they want. They can use any DJ or band.”

An outstanding venue for outdoor photos, PCCD has a gazebo right behind the event center, a nearby pond, and more. Plus, those who want an outdoor wedding ceremony will find multiple options, including the gazebo, a beautiful spot under the huge oak trees, or by the pond and primitive cabin.

“We can pretty much do anything,” Pantenburg said.

To get ready for her big moment, a bride may use the bridal suite, located in the office building near the Prairie Land Event Center. It offers heat, air conditioning, a full-length mirror, a makeup table, and plenty of seating for friends, family, or guests who are there to help the bride with her preparations.

Randi Trumpinski, a former Putnam County resident who now lives in Tonica, is the wedding coordinator, and she enjoys working at the Prairie Land Event Center.

“I love everything about it. It’s new. It’s very easy to keep maintained,” Trumpinski said.

At night, with the romantic lighting, rustic setting, and adjacent outdoor area all lit up, the Prairie Land Event Center comes to life.

“It’s absolutely gorgeous,” Pantenburg said.