The City of Peru appreciates its female employees

The City of Peru has 112 employees, and 21 of them are female. Mayor Ken Kolowski said he is proud to have so many women on staff, and added that they have their jobs because they are talented, not because they are women. (Shannon Serpette)

Sarah Raymond, the police chief for the City of Peru, is thriving in a position that is traditionally held in many communities by a male – and she is grateful for the support shown to her.

“The community members have always been welcoming and inviting, especially to someone who is not originally from here. My experience as a police officer in Peru has been like no other, and I appreciate all the city has done for me in the past 22 years,” Raymond said.

“I’ve always felt welcomed by other department heads, the city council, and the mayor, and feel that they have a great respect for me not only as a person but also as a Chief of Police,” she added.

Raymond is one of 21 female employees who work for the City of Peru. The other women working there include Trina Stevens, Susan Data, Stephanie Piscia, Mary Kramer, Allison Fusinatto, Ann Riva, Melissa Carruthers, Loran Goskusky, Linda Frederick, Tracy Mitchell, Kendra King, Allison Shaddix, Jordan Mitchell, Crystal Smith, Kim Reese, Christie DeGroot, Michelle Wagner, Jeri Etscheid, Amy Sines, and Laura Mateika.

Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski is proud that Peru has so many women on staff across different departments.

“We have an unbelievable team here,” he said. “They are here because they are talented – not because they are women.”

When hiring employees, Kolowski doesn’t want to know the name of the applicant when he is looking at their credentials because he doesn’t want bias to be a part of any hiring decision. That process has worked well so far. He points to Raymond as an example of someone hired by Peru because she was the best candidate for the job.

“She’s not here because she’s a woman. She just happens to be one,” Kolowski said. “Everybody’s the same here. No favoritism either way.”

Kolowski was proud, however, that Peru broke some barriers when Raymond was hired as police chief, becoming the first woman police chief in LaSalle County history. He hopes that the progress doesn’t stop there.

“I would love to see a female mayor (in Peru) someday,” he said.

Raymond would like to be an example who can inspire other women who want to be police officers.

“My time here has allowed me to excel as a woman in policing, and I hope that it shows other women that they, too, can excel in this profession. This career in the City of Peru has provided me with a firm foundation to advance in my career,” she said.

Raymond also takes on a mentorship role for other women officers.

“Within the department, I make sure the women working there know that they are valued, that they are respected by their peers, hopefully show them how to earn the respect of their peers, and treat them as they should be treated – valued members of our department and the City of Peru,” she said.

Tracy Mitchell, the finance director for the City of Peru, has been employed there for more than 9 years.

“It’s a dynamic environment where no two days are the same. I enjoy the cross-functionality and the opportunity to work with people from different areas. I appreciate the efforts made to make the workplace supportive, especially for women,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell is happy to help other women and is grateful for the opportunity to learn from them as well.

“I am always available for informal discussions and to offer advice navigating the culture and career development within the City of Peru. I am always open to share my own experiences, including challenges and lessons learned. I learn just as much from other women. It’s about mutual respect and support for both professional relationships and meaningful progress within the city,” she added.

Kimberly Reese, the human resources director for Peru, has been working for the city for 25 years, under the leadership of three different mayors.

“We really have such a great team of people here, a lot of talent, and strong work ethics. I also value the support and respect that I receive from the mayor and city council,” she said. “I can certainly say that city hall has a great work environment that consists of teamwork and camaraderie.”

Since Reese has been working for the city for so long, she’s had a front-row seat to witness the evolution of women in the workplace there.

“When I started here, we had females work in mostly clerical positions, and that has now transcended into females working as law enforcement officers, firefighters, and department heads. I have had the pleasure of congratulating the first female patrol officer to be sworn in and have gotten to congratulate her several times again as she moved up the ranks and ultimately be appointed our chief of police. I was equally proud to see one of our female staff accountants be promoted to the director of finance,” Reese said.