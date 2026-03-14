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Illinois High School Sports

Putnam County wins eighth-grade regional volleyball title

Putnam County won its own IESA eighth-grade 2A regional volleyball championship, defeating Seneca 25–22, 25–8 on Thursday, March 12, in McNabb. The Lady Pumas (17-6) will meet Wethersfield for the sectional title at 6 p.m. Monday at Seneca. Team members are (front row, from left) Sophie Sheppard, Anniston Judd, Anahi Avila, Joleen Poole, Lillian Bouxsein and Natalie Guadiana; and (back row) assistant coach Avery Grasser, Guilianna Cimei. Izzy Bartoluzzi, Savannah Grasser, EliMae Glenn, Kinsey Pierski, Avery Lenkaitis, Jaylynn Dickey, Murphy Hopkins, Ariana McMullen and coach Shannon Jenkins.

Putnam County won its own IESA eighth-grade 2A regional volleyball championship, defeating Seneca 25–22, 25–8 on Thursday, March 12, in McNabb. The Lady Pumas (17-6) will meet Wethersfield for the sectional title at 6 p.m. Monday at Seneca. Team members are (front row, from left) Sophie Sheppard, Anniston Judd, Anahi Avila, Joleen Poole, Lillian Bouxsein and Natalie Guadiana; and (back row) assistant coach Avery Grasser, Guilianna Cimei. Izzy Bartoluzzi, Savannah Grasser, EliMae Glenn, Kinsey Pierski, Avery Lenkaitis, Jaylynn Dickey, Murphy Hopkins, Ariana McMullen and coach Shannon Jenkins. (Photo provided by Shannon Jenkins)

By Kevin Hieronymus

Putnam County Junior High School won its own eighth-grade regional volleyball championship, defeating Seneca 25–22, 25–8 on Thursday, March 12 in McNabb.

It was the Pumas’ second consecutive regional championship.

PC (17-6) will meet Kewanee Wethersfield for the sectional title at 6 p.m. Monday at Seneca.

The Pumas entered the regional tournament as the top seed, earning a first-round bye and advancing to the semifinal matchup against Ottawa Wallace (18-5). The Pumas came away with a two-set victory, winning 27–25, 25–18 to secure their spot in the championship match.

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Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986, covering Bureau County and IL Valley Sports. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals Magazine. He is a member of the IBCA and Illinois Valley Hall of Fames. He is one of 4 sportswriters from his tiny hometown Atlanta, IL