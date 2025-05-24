Surging Batavia claims sectional title

ROSELLE – Batavia seems to have everything clicking at the right time, as the Bulldogs took home the Class 3A Lake Park boys sectional track and field Friday night title with 118 total points in Roselle.

“I feel good about where we’re at headed into next week,” said Batavia coach Dennis Piron. “I think we’re peaking.”

His team was led by a handful of state qualifiers, including Nathan Whitwell, who took victory in the 100-meter sprint. The senior dashed his way to a 10.74 result.

“I like to kind of envision myself in the blocks, ready for the gun to go off,” said Whitwell. “And the heat before, I like to listen to the gun, and get my reaction time down.”

He will be joined in Charleston for the 100 by Jordan Ademuyiwa of Glenbard West, who qualified with a 10.92 to place second in the meet.

Wheaton Warrenville South standout Amari Williams will also race next week as he will seek to defend his title in the 300-meter hurdles after winning the state title in the event last year.

“I feel like that’s going to motivate me even better, just having that big target,” said Williams, who ran a 38.29 this evening after placing second in the 110-meter hurdles with a 14.62.

Ben Schoettle of Glenbard West punched his first ticket to the state meet by squeaking out a win past Williams in the 110 hurdles.

“I felt good in the warm-up, and I saw that now it was the time to, you know, do what I do,” said Schoettle, after running a 14.61 pace. It will be his first time racing for a state title as the sophomore served as an alternate at the Charleston meet last year.

Another first-time state qualifier was O.J. Powell of Willowbrook. The three-sport athlete took home first place in the high jump with a personal record 6-9¾ leap.

“To me, it means a lot because a few years ago? I wouldn’t have [thought] I’d be in this situation,” said Powell. “I wasn’t even close to being athletic, so nobody wanted me because I didn’t have the body for it or nothing. I worked on my body and worked harder than everybody else and now I’m here.”

“So I’m excited,” added Powell. “I’m going to go out there, jump my best. Same preparation I did today.”

In the field events, there were an impressive 10 state qualifiers in discus, including standout Dionte Shaw of West Aurora. The Senior returns to Charleston after throwing a first-place and personal-best distance of 191 feet, 7 inches.

“My sophomore year, I came in fourth. And then last year, I qualified for [both discus and shot put], but I had a shoulder injury,” said Shaw, who is hungry to take home a state championship. “I want to take first in both. I know I can do it, I just need to piece it all together.”

He also qualified for state in shot put with a 53-10.

