Baseball: Downers Grove North rallies with five-run sixth, flips playoff script on Oswego East

Downers Grove North's Sean Cabaj (25) slides into home for a score to take the lead in the 6th inning off of a wild pitch by Oswego East during a 4A Bolingbrook Regional Championship baseball game at Bolingbrook High School on Saturday, May 25, 2024. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

BOLINGBROOK – A year ago it was Oswego East that ended Downers Grove North’s record-setting season.

On Saturday, the Trojans got their chance to flip the script, albeit with a little help from the Wolves. Scoring five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning while registering just one hit, Downers Grove North captured the Class 4A Bolingbrook Regional championship for the second year in a row with an 8-5 win.

[ Photos: Downers Grove North vs. Oswego East baseball ]

In the sixth, the Trojans (28-7) capitalized on four walks, an error and three wild pitches that scored runs. Edgar Santos added the lone single and scored the go-ahead run on one of the wayward pitches.

”That inning was really not usual,” said Michigan State commit Jude Warwick, whose walk scored the tying run. “It was just getting the next guy up to the plate and keeping the line moving.

”This is huge for us. It feels good to knock out the team that got us out last year. We never quit, we never thought we were out of this game. We are excited to see what happens (in the sectional). Nevertheless I’m proud of our guys.”

Warwick came on in relief in the sixth to earn the victory, working a 1-2-3 final inning while also notching a hit and the game’s first run in the first inning. That was DGN’s only tally until the fifth, when trailing 4-1 with two outs, Jimmy Janicki lined a two-run double off the left field fence.

”This felt great,” said Janicki, who won the regional title last year for the Trojans with a walk-off homer. “We are a very close-bonded team. We knew we could do it, we were talking in the dugout the whole time, it’s only three runs, it’s only three runs. We knew if we kept up the energy, it could happen. And it definitely feels great knocking them out. We have a lot of drive on this team.”

Downers Grove North's Jimmy Janicki (16) reacts after hitting a two run double against Oswego East during a 4A Bolingbrook Regional Championship baseball game at Bolingbrook High School on Saturday, May 25, 2024. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

Oswego East (14-21), which knocked off Naperville Central 9-5 in the regional semifinal, knotted the score at 1-1 on a home run by Will Bass, who also singled his first time up.

The Wolves then jumped in front with a three-run fifth, the big hit a two-RBI double by Jacsen Tucker. Mason Palermo followed with a single to score Tucker. The visitors tacked on a run in the sixth on a hit by Andy Lewis.

Jackson Petsche started on the mound for Oswego East and worked five and one-third innings.

”Jackson competed,” said Oswego East coach Brian Schaeffer, whose team advanced to the supersectional last spring before losing to eventual state champion Edwardsville. “He did a good job challenging a lineup that is good from top to bottom. We just gave them too many chances in the sixth. They took advantage of the opportunities they had with a little help from us.

”This group has had to deal with adversity throughout the season. But they came every day looking to compete and have fun. It’s a special group.”

Oswego East's Will Bass (4) rounds third base after hitting a homer against Downers Grove North during a 4A Bolingbrook Regional Championship baseball game at Bolingbrook High School on Saturday, May 25, 2024. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

The top-seeded Trojans, which received four and two-thirds innings of work from starter Braylon Tomlinson, advance to the Plainfield North Sectional where they will take on Neuqua Valley at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

”We’ve talked about the championship mentality the whole year,” said DGN coach Kyle Briscoe, whose squad also captured its second straight West Suburban Silver title this season. “We’ve had a number of games where we did that (come from behind) though obviously this is a bigger stage. We showed resiliency all year.

”It wasn’t necessarily pretty but we grinded out a win. That’s all you can ask from the guys, win and advance.”